Bitcoin Experiences an Intense Flow of New Money and Mainstream Attention

Over the past month, mainstream media has given Bitcoin the spotlight due to the digital currency’s recent jumps in value. Multiple news reports featured in prominent publications and on television are saying mainstream investors are flocking to cryptocurrencies in great number.

‘The Laughter is Fading’

Mainstream media is giving Bitcoin a lot of attention because the digital asset’s market value has gained significant value in a short period of time. To put the jump in value into perspective, bitcoin’s price has risen by 87% in just thirty days. Now many broadcasts and publications are reporting on bitcoin nearly every day giving the technology quite a bit of exposure.

Bitcoin can be seen on television as news broadcasts such as Fox, NBC, and CNBC are reporting on the subject regularly. Additionally, the decentralized currency is being featured in editorial publications such as Market Watch, Time Magazine, Forbes, Business Insider, Bloomberg, and the New York Time. For instance, on May 26 the investment news outlet Market Watch headline reads;

Wall Street laughed at a call for bitcoin at $25,000 — but after a 400% surge, the laughter is fading

Bitcoin the Mother of All ‘FOMO Trades’

More mainstream exposure happened last week as the American socialite and professional poker player, Dan Bilzerian, told his 22.3 million Instagram followers he was buying a lot of bitcoin.

“Just bought a sh*tload of bitcoin — it’s so crazy watching that sh*t f**king go up it’s like… betting a bunch of money on the Super Bowl,” explained Bilzerian.

The well known IG financial analyst Chris Weston also notes the new money flowing into bitcoin is huge. “I genuinely can’t wait to see young tech heads driving down Collins Street in a new Aston, because they had the stones to be able to hold their exposure through what has been an exponential move without ever having taken profit,” explains Weston.

Bitcoin is the mother of all ‘FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) trades’ — Perhaps the fact I am putting so much focus on bitcoin suggests a top has been seen and I am the taxi driver contrarian indicator. We shall see but flows into bitcoin have been huge.

Replacing the USD and a Whole Lot of Smart Money Coming In

Moreover, on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s (ABC) nightly news brief the host detailed that bitcoin could possibly replace the U.S. dollar. During the newscast, ABC said there is a chance alternative monetary systems like cryptocurrencies can become the next de facto world currency in the future.

Additionally, many investors were quite surprised to hear how much the Boston-based Fidelity Bank, CEO Abigail Johnson liked bitcoin. Fidelity has added Coinbase accounts to their online banking platform, and the firm has been mining bitcoin with 21 Inc. computers as well. Nick Kirk, a former IBM Researcher, explains, “They basically let the world know they are looking at it.”

The smart money is starting to come in now.

Enormous Momentum

These days there is significant interest in cryptocurrencies stemming from Asia and not just from China anymore. India, Japan, and South Korea are starting to become dominant players within bitcoin trading markets. There definitely seems to be a whole lot of money moving towards cryptocurrencies like never before as the entire market capitalization commands a whopping $83 billion. These valuable currencies are also trading over $4.6 billion USD worth of cryptocurrencies daily, and bitcoin is capturing half this share all by itself. Last but not least another mainstream mogul also is very optimistic in regards to bitcoin adoption. The Former anti-virus tycoon John McAfee believes bitcoin’s price velocity will continue to rise.

“Bitcoin has enormous momentum,” McAfee notes.

Do you think a whole lot of mainstream investors and new money is flowing into cryptocurrencies? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Images via Shutterstock, Australia’s NBC, IG Financial, and Twitter.

