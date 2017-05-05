Bitcoin Investment Trust Ups Its Proposed IPO Size to US$1bn
The concept of a Bitcoin ETF continues to spark the imagination. Such an investment vehicle provides a convenient gateway for mainstream investors. Until that happens, though, we can only dream of such a vehicle. Bitcoin Investment Trust, a company seeking SEC approval for its IPO, remains optimistic. In fact, the trust has increased its IPO … Continue reading Bitcoin Investment Trust Ups Its Proposed IPO Size to US$1bn
