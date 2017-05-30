Pages Navigation Menu

Bitcoin Investor Loses AU$4.8m worth of BTC By Throwing Away Hard Drive

Quite a few early Bitcoin adopters have lost their funds over the past few years. In most cases, this is due to losing access to the wallet or replacing their computer’s hard drive. One person in Australia got rid of a hard drive containing 1,400 Bitcoin. At current prices, that is worth around AU$4. 8m. … Continue reading Bitcoin Investor Loses AU$4.8m worth of BTC By Throwing Away Hard Drive

The post Bitcoin Investor Loses AU$4.8m worth of BTC By Throwing Away Hard Drive appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

