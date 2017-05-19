Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin is Just $100 Away From Doubling its Price in 2017

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Bitcoin’s price has nearly doubled so far in 2017, rising from $1,000 at the end of last year to a new all-time high of $1,900 today.

Source

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.