Bitcoin Price Hits $3800 in South Korea: Factors of Arbitrage & Rising Demand – CryptoCoinsNews
|
Finance Magnates
|
Bitcoin Price Hits $3800 in South Korea: Factors of Arbitrage & Rising Demand
CryptoCoinsNews
Bitcoin is being traded at over $3,800 in South Korea, with a 33.5 percent premium. Currently, global average bitcoin price is $2,514, which is closest to the bitcoin price listed by the US exchange market at $2,533.
Bitcoin Price $4500 In South Korea As Uptake Race Continues
South Korean Bitcoin Exchanges Trade $1000 Over Global Average
Bitcoin Tops $2600, Double the Price of Gold
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!