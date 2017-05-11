Bitcoin Price Hits New All-Time High Again at $1866: Major Factors for Growth – CoinTelegraph
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Price Hits New All-Time High Again at $1866: Major Factors for Growth
On May 9, Cointelegraph reported that Bitcoin price established a new all-time high at $1,733. In just two days, on May 11, Bitcoin price achieved its new global average all-time high at $1,866. BNC Bitcoin Liquid Index. Previously, Cointelegraph …
