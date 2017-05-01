Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 05/01/2017 – Eyes on the Channel Top!
Bitcoin price continues to head further north and appears to be aiming for the ascending channel resistance at $1400.
The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 05/01/2017 – Eyes on the Channel Top! appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!