Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 05/02/2017 – Wait for a Pullback or Break Higher

Bitcoin price is currently enjoying strong support, but a pullback could be needed before more buyers join in on the action.

The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 05/02/2017 – Wait for a Pullback or Break Higher appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

