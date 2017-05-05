Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 05/05/2017 – What’s Up with that Nosedive?
Bitcoin price tossed and turned as it was pulled by opposing market forces and influenced by profit-taking recently.
The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 05/05/2017 – What’s Up with that Nosedive? appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!