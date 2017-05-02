Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; A New Pattern

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Regular readers will know we’re all about the short term intraday ranges in our bitcoin price watch analyses. Generally, we set up against the markets with a couple of key levels, as dictated by recent price action, and look to enter on a close above or below these key levels towards some relatively well defined … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; A New Pattern

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; A New Pattern appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.