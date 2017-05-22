Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Riding The Run!

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

That’s another day done and yet again we have seen the bitcoin price run up pretty dramatically across the session. Price broke the 2200 mark a little bit earlier on today and has since corrected a little bit, but not too much, and we remain just shy of the broken level as things stand. This … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Riding The Run!

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Riding The Run! appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.