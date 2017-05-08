Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Trading The Volatility

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

In this morning’s analysis, we highlighted the fact that action in the bitcoin price over the last week had brought the currency to trade at fresh highs, and that these highs made it difficult to predict what would likely come next (on the shorter-term charts, that is). With price approaching a retest of said highs, … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Trading The Volatility

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Trading The Volatility appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.