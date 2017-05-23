Bitcoin Price Watch; What’s Next For Price?

It is time to get things kicked off for another day’s worth of trading in the bitcoin price. Overnight, we saw much of the type of action we were expecting heading into the session yesterday evening. Specifically, we were looking for some degree of breakout action followed by consolidation, as the shorter-term operators took profits … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; What’s Next For Price?

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; What’s Next For Price? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

