Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Where Next?

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Here we go then. We’re closing in on the end of the week in our bitcoin price efforts and what an exciting week it’s been in the bitcoin space. Things have been pretty much entirely controlled by the bulls during the primary sessions and volume has stayed relatively steady (steadily high) throughout. If we can … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Where Next?

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Where Next? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.