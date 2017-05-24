Bitcoin’s Bullrun Continues To Pick up Steam As Value Soars past 2,000 EUR

This recent Bitcoin bullrun has been nothing short of amazing. For several months now, the Bitcoin price continues to increase. There is no sign of things even remotely slowing down either. Now that the psychological barrier of 2,000 EUR has been breached, the future looks better than before. At this rate, one BTC will be … Continue reading Bitcoin’s Bullrun Continues To Pick up Steam As Value Soars past 2,000 EUR

The post Bitcoin’s Bullrun Continues To Pick up Steam As Value Soars past 2,000 EUR appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

