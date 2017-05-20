Bitcoin’s Meteoric Price Rise to the Moon Reaches $2000

On May 20, 2017, the price of bitcoin reached the US$2000 line at the bitcoin exchange Bitstamp. The decentralized currency’s meteoric rise in value has captured a phenomenal $32 billion dollar market capitalization after eight tremendous years of growth.

Bitcoin Has Broken So Many Records in 2017 It’s Hard to Keep Track

2017 has been an unbelievable year for cryptocurrency enthusiasts as they’ve watched bitcoin cross milestone after milestone. The digital asset is becoming widely known as a strong hedge against the turbulent global economy that continues to sink further every day. Many citizens from all around the world are clearly choosing bitcoin to hedge their wealth from deteriorating and to move their money however they see fit. This can be seen in countries like China, Japan, India, Venezuela, Russia, and more.

Some of the momentous feats Bitcoin has reached this year include global trade volume topping over $1 billion USD worth of trades daily. Bitcoin’s hashrate has reached a whopping 4.2 exahash per second encouraged by the mining revenue that has also crossed an all-time high. The decentralized currency’s daily transaction rate is higher than ever before with over 326,000 transactions per day. Bitcoin has crushed nearly all of its records over the past four months and doesn’t seem to be slowing up.

Mainstream Media Loves Bitcoin

Mainstream media has been awfully kind to bitcoin as friendly headlines from publications like the New York Times, Bloomberg, Fortune, Time Magazine, and many others have shown bitcoin in a positive light. The articles are very different from the editorials in the past calling bitcoin doomed, dead, worthless, tulip mania, and yes even beanie babies. Now mainstream media is calling bitcoin worthy of an investor’s portfolio, a “safe haven,” “store of value,” “digital gold,” and many other kind words.

Eight Years of Great Memories Without Asking Permission

The $2000 price is just shy of two days before the infamous pizza day where a pie from Papa Johns was sold for 10,000 bitcoins ($20M USD). Furthermore many bitcoiners can still remember the days when bitcoin reached parity with the U.S. dollar, silver, and this year surpassing 1oz of solid gold. Bitcoin has been in the movies, in songs, books, television shows, and even on the Simpsons.

Overall bitcoin has had a very memorable life over the course of its short existence of only eight years. Many people, businesses, corporations, governments and think tanks mocked bitcoin and said it would never last, but now the digital currency is stronger than ever. Bitcoin has accomplished all of this without any rulers and has allowed people the ability to do what they want with their money without asking permission.

What do you think about bitcoin’s price reaching $2000? Let us know in the comments below.

