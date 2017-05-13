Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BitConnect Coin (BCC) Records an Astounding 1800% Value Increase, within 6 Months of ICO

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

May 12, 2017, Ashford, UK – UK-based cryptocurrency start-up BitConnect has announced an 18x surge in the value of its BitConnect Coin (BCC) cryptocurrency. In a span of six months following its ICO in November 2016, BCC has risen from $0.5 to $9 per unit. Following the momentum of Bitcoin, BCC has maintained its upward trend and … Continue reading BitConnect Coin (BCC) Records an Astounding 1800% Value Increase, within 6 Months of ICO

The post BitConnect Coin (BCC) Records an Astounding 1800% Value Increase, within 6 Months of ICO appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.