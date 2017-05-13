BitConnect Coin (BCC) Records an Astounding 1800% Value Increase, within 6 Months of ICO

May 12, 2017, Ashford, UK – UK-based cryptocurrency start-up BitConnect has announced an 18x surge in the value of its BitConnect Coin (BCC) cryptocurrency. In a span of six months following its ICO in November 2016, BCC has risen from $0.5 to $9 per unit. Following the momentum of Bitcoin, BCC has maintained its upward trend and … Continue reading BitConnect Coin (BCC) Records an Astounding 1800% Value Increase, within 6 Months of ICO

The post BitConnect Coin (BCC) Records an Astounding 1800% Value Increase, within 6 Months of ICO appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

