Blac Chyna takes twerking to the kitchen
Reality star and mother of 2, Blac Chyna showed off her twerking skills on Snapchat Sunday evening in her kitchen. More photos from the video below. Source: Snapchat
The post Blac Chyna takes twerking to the kitchen appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!