Black democracy day: 3-storey building collapses in Lagos, 2 dead, 14 rescued

It Is a black Democracy Day in Lagos, as another three- storey building on Lagos Island collapsed on Monday morning with two people confirmed dead and 14 others rescued. This is the fourth building to have collapsed in Lagos in less than months. PM News gathered that the collapsed three-storey building was being renovated with […]

