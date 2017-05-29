Black Democracy Day: Two dead as three-storey building collapses in Lagos

It was a black 2017 democracy Day celebration for some Lagos residents as a Three-Storey building located at Daddy Alhaja Street, Oke-Arin, Lagos Island collapsed with two persons reported dead while scores feared trapped.

Reports had it that the building collapsed at about 9 a.m.

Confirming the collapsed building, Director of the Lagos State fire service, Rasak Fadipe, said “We have commenced rescue operations at the site.”

Details soon…

The post Black Democracy Day: Two dead as three-storey building collapses in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

