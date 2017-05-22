Pages Navigation Menu

Black Eyed Peas to perform at Champions League Final

The Black Eyed Peas will be performing at the opening ceremony of next month’s UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff on Saturday 3 June which will make them become the second act to appear at a final. The final is the most-watched annual sporting event in the world and will be aired in more than […]

