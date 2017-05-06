Blame game as coffee farmers miss out on cheaper fertiliser – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Blame game as coffee farmers miss out on cheaper fertiliser
Daily Nation
Nyeri has the largest population of smallholder coffee farmers who market their produce through cooperative societies. A 50kg bag of CAN (calcium ammonium nitrates) fertiliser is being sold at Sh2,600 as indicated in the invoice the grower showed …
Farmers face difficult planting season
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!