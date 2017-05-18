“Blame The Women Too, Men Not Always At Fault,” Says Empress Njamah Over #DomesticViolence

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has said it is not always a man’s fault when there is domestic violence in a relationship. According to her, sometimes the women torment men mentally. She then urged women to learn to help men manage their anger. Watch the video here

