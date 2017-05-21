Blessing of recession

A lot of noise has been made in Nigeria about RECESSION. The media is eager to broadcast the crippling effect of it on Nigerians. And to corroborate the authenticity of their claims, hardly would you see it not being mentioned in every business transaction or talk show.

Today, we see more job losses, state governments unable to pay workers for months and families starving all because of recession. For a lot of people, a recession is so real and tangible. People are blaming it on the government and corrupt politicians for not salvaging the situation ahead of time. As a result, many are angry and turning to crime. As catastrophic as this situation may appear, this RECESSION could really be a BLESSING in disguise.

Something must be wrong somewhere. We were created by God to dominate, rule and reign here on earth. But why did we suddenly become fearful and intimidated in the face of circumstances, rather than be excited and elated?

The recession is supposed to be at our mercy, not the other way round. Why is it that two able-bodied beings are not able to cater for their homes just in the name of recession? Situations like these are only common amongst the elite and the supposedly educated. How did we get here?

How did we get here?

Wrong programming brought us to this level, it took initiative out of us and left us deluded and confused. If I am not mistaken, there is a subtle interpretation of this recession to be FAMINE!



C’mon, there is no correlation in our case in Nigeria. FAMINE and RECESSION are two completely different situations; they are two parallel lines that can never meet. I am yet to see where rain had not fallen for three years like the time of Ahab and Elijah in Nigeria. I am yet to see where land is dried up in Nigeria to the extent that and nothing you put in it grows. The news media is yet to record near-situation of what happened in the land of Samaria where human beings started to eat fellow humans. How on earth would anyone ever imagine that recession has come to Nigeria, let alone wipe us out? I beg to disagree; this recession is a BLESSING in disguise.

Farmers and traders are too primitive and uninformed to understand the meaning of recession. Their hopes and expectations have never been on anyone or any government. Their arms are their relatives, their shoulders their kinsmen. All their lives they have known the dignity of labour without being ashamed. Their lack of polished English does not take food away from their table; their unkempt appearance has not stopped them from having a roof over their heads. Many uneducated traders have been smart and innovative enough to switch to available substitutes and are still in business.

I am eternally grateful to God that recession knocked on the door of Nigeria. Unless there is a great shock, a rude awakening, the tendency is for us to think that we are better off without recession. With this recession, the economy of Nigeria will never remain the same again. Due to the recession, brains that were long dead as a result of inactivity will receive life and function correctly as designed and do things differently. With this recession there would be the widespread revival in all of our industries, factories will spring up everywhere, farmers will smile and laborers will rejoice. All hands will be on deck to revive the economy.

In all truth, this recession is a BLESSING. Except we are stared in the face like this we may never discover that there is more to you and I . The moment we come to this realization and we function in it, our world would never remain the same again. So Nigerians, rejoice and be glad for your set time has come, the time to favour you has come, the time of RECESSION. Key into it and enjoy the untold level of manifestation that you never dreamt possible. As you walk in this light of monumental possibilities and opportunities, remain to BLESSED

