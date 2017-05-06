Pages Navigation Menu

Blessing Okagbare finishes sixth at IAAF Diamond League

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News, Sports

Blessing Okagbare,was not impressive at the maiden IAAF Diamond League late Friday night. Okagbare, who was competing in the Women’s 200m event, could only manage a sixth-place finish, having posted a time of 23.18 seconds in the star-studded race that was won by Jamaican, Elaine Thompson. Thompson won the race with a time of  22.19 …

