Blockchain Biometrics Chimera for Secure Transactions

Blockchain-based applications are known for the security they offer. The immutable and transparent nature of distributed ledger makes it ideal for maintaining the integrity of transactions and activity logs. As the cryptocurrency technology gains increased adoption in the banking, financial and payments sector, it still has room for further improvements. These improvements come in the … Continue reading Blockchain Biometrics Chimera for Secure Transactions

The post Blockchain Biometrics Chimera for Secure Transactions appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

