Blockchain startup Mysterium has released an alpha version of its decentralized VPN offering MYST tokens to early adopters.

Mysterium will provide a secure connection for internet users through its blockchain-based Virtual Private Network (VPN). The platform will use crowdsourced bandwidth to create a network of globally distributed VPN nodes. The alpha version is now live for anyone to join and start contributing their unused bandwidth to the network. Users offering their resources to … Continue reading Blockchain startup Mysterium has released an alpha version of its decentralized VPN offering MYST tokens to early adopters.

The post Blockchain startup Mysterium has released an alpha version of its decentralized VPN offering MYST tokens to early adopters. appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

