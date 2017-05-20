BMW PGA Championship – 2017 Players Purse & Payouts

The BMW PGA Championship purse is $7,000,000 for the 2017 tournament at Wentworth Club, Virginia Water in Surrey, England. The winner of the 2017 BMW PGA Championship will receive the 1st prize payout of €833,330 and 833,330 Race to Dubai points.

The BMW PGA Championship prize fund has remained the same as the last year’s tournament where tournament winner Chris Wood collected the €833,330 winner’s prize money.

2017 BMW PGA Championship Prize Money

The BMW PGA Championship prize money distribution including player payouts for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded on Sunday May 28th.

