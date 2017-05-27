Pages Navigation Menu

BMW PGA Championship Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 BMW PGA Championship will be hosted at the Wentworth Club, Virginia Water in Surrey, England on [3rd round Saturday 27th May. The BMW PGA Championship round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:50 am local time.

The 66 players who made the cut, which was set at 33 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Thomas Pieters is paired with Scott Jamieson in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 1:20 pm.

2017 BMW PGA Championship Round 3 Tee Times

The BMW PGA Championship 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.

Tee Times Players   Players
7:50 AM Mikko Ilonen vs. Sébastien Gros
8:00 AM Scott Hend vs. Nicolas Colsaerts
8:10 AM Matthew Fitzpatrick vs. Thomas Bjørn
8:20 AM Chris Wood vs. Justin Rose
8:30 AM Romain Wattel vs. Paul Dunne
8:40 AM Stephen Gallacher vs. Paul Peterson
8:50 AM Alexander Levy vs. Andy Sullivan
9:00 AM Bernd Ritthammer vs. David Drysdale
9:10 AM Grégory Bourdy vs. Jorge Campillo
9:20 AM Dean Burmester vs. S.S.P Chawrasia
9:30 AM Danny Willett vs. David Horsey
9:40 AM Hideto Tanihara vs. Haotong Li
9:55 AM Florian Fritsch vs. Daniel Brooks
10:05 AM Anthony Wall vs. Alexander Björk
10:15 AM Pablo Larrazábal vs. Ian Poulter
10:25 AM David Howell vs. Bradley Dredge
10:35 AM Ernie Els vs. Thongchai Jaidee
10:45 AM Matteo Manassero vs. Niclas Fasth
10:55 AM Luke Donald vs. Peter Uihlein
11:05 AM Victor Dubuisson vs. Richie Ramsay
11:15 AM Peter Hanson vs. Alex Noren
11:25 AM Jordan Smith vs. Benjamin Hebert
11:35 AM Shane Lowry vs. Joost Luiten
11:50 AM Søren Kjeldsen vs. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
12:00 PM Tyrrell Hatton vs. Ross Fisher
12:10 PM Andrew Johnston vs. Nino Bertasio
12:20 PM Graeme Storm vs. Bernd Wiesberger
12:30 PM Jaco Van Zyl vs. Andrew Dodt
12:40 PM Johan Carlsson vs. Oliver Fisher
12:50 PM Henrik Stenson vs. Branden Grace
1:00 PM Byeong Hun An vs. Lee Westwood
1:10 PM Francesco Molinari vs. Maximilian Kieffer
1:20 PM Thomas Pieters vs. Scott Jamieson

