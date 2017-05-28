BMW PGA Championship Sunday Tee Times – 2017 BMW PGA Championship Round 4 Pairings

The 4th round of the 2017 BMW PGA Championship will be played on Sunday 28th May at the Wentworth Club, Virginia Water in Surrey, England. The BMW PGA Championship 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:40 am.

The final tee slot of the BMW PGA Championship 2017 golf tournament is at 1:10 pm and features Andrew Dodt and Branden Grace.

BMW PGA Championship Round 4 Tee Times

The BMW PGA Championship 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the [golf club name].

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:40 AM Luke Donald vs. Romain Wattel 7:50 AM Thomas Bjørn vs. Sébastien Gros 8:00 AM Mikko Ilonen vs. Danny Willett 8:10 AM Thongchai Jaidee vs. Johan Carlsson 8:20 AM Haotong Li vs. Pablo Larrazábal 8:30 AM Matteo Manassero vs. David Horsey 8:40 AM David Howell vs. Ernie Els 8:50 AM S.S.P Chawrasia vs. Daniel Brooks 9:00 AM Bernd Ritthammer vs. Grégory Bourdy 9:10 AM Chris Wood vs. Alexander Levy 9:20 AM Ian Poulter vs. Benjamin Hebert 9:30 AM Alexander Björk vs. Anthony Wall 9:45 AM Paul Peterson vs. David Drysdale 9:55 AM Jaco Van Zyl vs. Paul Dunne 10:05 AM Dean Burmester vs. Peter Hanson 10:15 AM Matthew Fitzpatrick vs. Andy Sullivan 10:25 AM Søren Kjeldsen vs. Scott Hend 10:35 AM Florian Fritsch vs. Victor Dubuisson 10:45 AM Stephen Gallacher vs. Jorge Campillo 10:55 AM Thomas Pieters vs. Justin Rose 11:05 AM Bernd Wiesberger vs. Oliver Fisher 11:15 AM Peter Uihlein vs. Alex Noren 11:25 AM Nicolas Colsaerts vs. Niclas Fasth 11:40 AM Nino Bertasio vs. Byeong Hun An 11:50 AM Jordan Smith vs. Joost Luiten 12:00 PM Scott Jamieson vs. Richie Ramsay 12:10 PM Graeme Storm vs. Maximilian Kieffer 12:30 PM Kiradech Aphibarnrat vs. Ross Fisher 12:40 PM Henrik Stenson vs. Bradley Dredge 12:50 PM Hideto Tanihara vs. Shane Lowry 1:00 PM Lee Westwood vs. Francesco Molinari 1:10 PM Andrew Dodt vs. Branden Grace

