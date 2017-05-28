BMW PGA Championship Sunday Tee Times – 2017 BMW PGA Championship Round 4 Pairings
The 4th round of the 2017 BMW PGA Championship will be played on Sunday 28th May at the Wentworth Club, Virginia Water in Surrey, England. The BMW PGA Championship 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:40 am.
The final tee slot of the BMW PGA Championship 2017 golf tournament is at 1:10 pm and features Andrew Dodt and Branden Grace.
BMW PGA Championship Round 4 Tee Times
The BMW PGA Championship 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the [golf club name].
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|7:40 AM
|Luke Donald
|vs.
|Romain Wattel
|7:50 AM
|Thomas Bjørn
|vs.
|Sébastien Gros
|8:00 AM
|Mikko Ilonen
|vs.
|Danny Willett
|8:10 AM
|Thongchai Jaidee
|vs.
|Johan Carlsson
|8:20 AM
|Haotong Li
|vs.
|Pablo Larrazábal
|8:30 AM
|Matteo Manassero
|vs.
|David Horsey
|8:40 AM
|David Howell
|vs.
|Ernie Els
|8:50 AM
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|vs.
|Daniel Brooks
|9:00 AM
|Bernd Ritthammer
|vs.
|Grégory Bourdy
|9:10 AM
|Chris Wood
|vs.
|Alexander Levy
|9:20 AM
|Ian Poulter
|vs.
|Benjamin Hebert
|9:30 AM
|Alexander Björk
|vs.
|Anthony Wall
|9:45 AM
|Paul Peterson
|vs.
|David Drysdale
|9:55 AM
|Jaco Van Zyl
|vs.
|Paul Dunne
|10:05 AM
|Dean Burmester
|vs.
|Peter Hanson
|10:15 AM
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|vs.
|Andy Sullivan
|10:25 AM
|Søren Kjeldsen
|vs.
|Scott Hend
|10:35 AM
|Florian Fritsch
|vs.
|Victor Dubuisson
|10:45 AM
|Stephen Gallacher
|vs.
|Jorge Campillo
|10:55 AM
|Thomas Pieters
|vs.
|Justin Rose
|11:05 AM
|Bernd Wiesberger
|vs.
|Oliver Fisher
|11:15 AM
|Peter Uihlein
|vs.
|Alex Noren
|11:25 AM
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|vs.
|Niclas Fasth
|11:40 AM
|Nino Bertasio
|vs.
|Byeong Hun An
|11:50 AM
|Jordan Smith
|vs.
|Joost Luiten
|12:00 PM
|Scott Jamieson
|vs.
|Richie Ramsay
|12:10 PM
|Graeme Storm
|vs.
|Maximilian Kieffer
|12:30 PM
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|vs.
|Ross Fisher
|12:40 PM
|Henrik Stenson
|vs.
|Bradley Dredge
|12:50 PM
|Hideto Tanihara
|vs.
|Shane Lowry
|1:00 PM
|Lee Westwood
|vs.
|Francesco Molinari
|1:10 PM
|Andrew Dodt
|vs.
|Branden Grace
The post BMW PGA Championship Sunday Tee Times – 2017 BMW PGA Championship Round 4 Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.
This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!