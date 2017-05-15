BN Living Sweet Spot: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and His Girls!

Our BN Living Sweet Spot today are these cute photos of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his girls! The media personality and host of Big Brother Naija 2017 shared these photos of himself, his wife Cynthia and his adorable 6-month-old daughter. This marks her BellaNaija Living debut and we’re so excited to see her! Follow her personal Instagram […]

The post BN Living Sweet Spot: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and His Girls! appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

