#BNOutOfAfricaTour: BellaNaijarians, Here is a Chance to Explore the Beautiful City of Abeokuta – Find Out How to Win a free ticket to this Fun-Filled Trip

Hey BellaNaijarians, Are you adventurous & fun-loving? This is an opportunity to explore the beautiful city of Abeokuta for free! The Out of Africa Project & Legacy 1995 Nigeria are currently running a tour which involves a trip by charter train to Abeokuta! BellaNaija is giving one free ticket to a BellaNaijarian who would love to […]

The post #BNOutOfAfricaTour: BellaNaijarians, Here is a Chance to Explore the Beautiful City of Abeokuta – Find Out How to Win a free ticket to this Fun-Filled Trip appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

