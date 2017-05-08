Pages Navigation Menu

BNTV: Uriel Oputa Shares her Experiences on “Life After Big Brother Naija” in New Vlog

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

Uriel Oputa, in a new episode of her Vlog “Diary Sessions with Uriel” shares her experiences on “Life after Big Brother” In her usual playful style, she expressed how she battled with fear of not being accepted by Nigerians because of where she was coming from when she leaves the house and encouraged Nigerians to […]

