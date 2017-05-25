Boateng Rules Out Bayern Exit

Jerome Boateng insists he has no plans of leaving Bayern Munich anytime soon, despite rumours linking him with an exit.

Boateng had a trying 2016-17 Bundesliga season, playing only 13 games, due to injury problems.

Reports suggest the 28-year-old could leave due to the tumultuous season, but he has rejected the notion.

“My only plan is to stay at Bayern,” Boateng told Sport Bild.

“There are very few clubs in the world that have the same reputation and tradition that Bayern have.

“I did not play as much as I would have liked to, so it is only normal that I am not entirely happy. But I will now use our time off to make sure I am 100 per cent fit again for next season.”

Boateng has a contract with Bayern until June 2021.

