Bob Marley’s grandson signs with Redskins

Posted on May 17, 2017

Nico Marley, the grandson of Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley, has signed an NFL contract with the Washington Redskins after a tryout last weekend, the club announced on its website. Marley, a 22-year-old linebacker who played collegiately at Tulane, is the son of Bob Marley’s son Rohan, a former college gridiron standout who turns 45 …

