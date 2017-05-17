Bob Marley’s grandson signs with Redskins

Nico Marley, the grandson of Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley, has signed an NFL contract with the Washington Redskins after a tryout last weekend, the club announced on its website. Marley, a 22-year-old linebacker who played collegiately at Tulane, is the son of Bob Marley’s son Rohan, a former college gridiron standout who turns 45 …

The post Bob Marley’s grandson signs with Redskins appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

