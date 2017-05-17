Bobani’s days numbered – Herald live
Herald live
Bobani's days numbered
The UDM's Mongameli Bobani was fired yesterday by mayor Athol Trollip as a member of the mayoral committee in charge of the public health portfolio, in a dramatic move that signals the start of the breakdown of the coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay.
