Bobi Wine eyes Kyadondo East seat

It had long been talked about and now popular musician Robert Sentamu Kyagukanyi aka Bobi Wine has decided to join active politics after the Kyadondo East seat fell vacant.

The Court of Appeal threw out FDC’s Apollo Kantinti over non-compliance with electoral laws by the Electoral Commission after a petition by his NRM rival.

It is not clear under which political party Bobi Wine will vie for the position but he is close to former FDC presidential candidate Kizza Besigye. Bobi Wine has embarked on a number of events to bolster his bid such as visiting Betty Nambooze the Mukono Municiplaity MP who is recovering from a run in with the police.”

I am not a politician but I have come to offer my leadership skills. Most times I have been talking about issues that affect our people. But this time, it’s like getting a common person and then you take him/her to where decisions are made.” Bobi Wine told a TV station during an interview.

The post Bobi Wine eyes Kyadondo East seat appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:.

