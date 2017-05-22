Pages Navigation Menu

Bobrisky receives N2 million from good Samaritan who likes him

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, who is currently in the United States took to Snapchat to reveal that he just got N2 million from a good Samaritan who likes him. He went further to disclose that he asked the unknown to share his photo, but he told him not to bother about that. Here’s his post;

The post Bobrisky receives N2 million from good Samaritan who likes him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

