Bobrisky says he menstruates monthly, narrates the excruciating pains he goes through..

Cross-dresser Boborisky has declared he’s among the women in the world who observe their monthly period discharge. The self acclaimed King of Snapchat took to his account to curse out at “Guys” who claims likes him without giving him some cash. He wrote: “Imagine I’m going through hard pain here… one idiot will now tell …

