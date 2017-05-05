Bobrisky unfollows Mcgalaxy on IG after the singer dissed him – Information Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Bobrisky unfollows Mcgalaxy on IG after the singer dissed him

Bobrisky unfollows Mcgalaxy on IG after the singer dissed him
It seems Bobrisky & McGalaxy are no longer best buddies. And this is coming hours after the Okokobioko crooner publicly dissed the Snapchat king at his album listening party two days ago. As you read this, Bobrisky has unfollowed McGalaxy on Instagram …

