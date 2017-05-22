Body of beheaded man dumped into gutter in Rivers State
The residents of East/West road in Rumuosi junction behind Anglican church in Port Harcourt, Rivers state woke up this morning to an horrific sight to find the beheaded body of an unidentified man dumped in a gutter. The circumstances behind the beheading is yet unknown as no one knows who killed and dumped his body …
The post Body of beheaded man dumped into gutter in Rivers State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!