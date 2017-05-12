BoI offers zero per cent interest on loans to Corps members

IN A BID to encourage entrepreneurship and aid business growth in Nigeria, the Bank of Industry, BoI is offering a zero percent interest rates for Corps members. This is under its Graduate Entrepreneurship Fund, GEF, programme which is being implemented by the bank in partnership with the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC. The scheme which […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

