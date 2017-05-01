BoI posts N17b profit in 2016

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has recorded an operating profit before tax of N17 billion in 2016, 44 per cent more than the N11.9 billion recorded in 2015. The Bank’s loans and advances also rose by 10 per cent to N171 billion in 2016 from N156billion in 2015 and disbursements to Small and Medium Enterprises […]

