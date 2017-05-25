BoI targets to grow businesses with N25bn in 2017 – Guardian (blog)
BoI targets to grow businesses with N25bn in 2017
The Bank of Industry (BoI) has said it is determined to increase funding to businesses to about N25 billion in 2017 from the N8 billion recorded in 2016. Mr Abdul-Ganiyu Mohammed, General Manager (SME-South) of the bank, disclosed this at the South …
