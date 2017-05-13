BoI to assist SMEs with N376b before end of 2019 – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
BoI to assist SMEs with N376b before end of 2019
The Eagle Online
Waheed Olagunju, the Acting Managing Director, Bank of Industry, says the bank will assist Small and Medium Enterprises with N376 billion before the end of 2019. Olagunju spoke in Makurdi, Benue State at a management retreat for officers of the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!