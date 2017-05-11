BoI to Charge Zero Per Cent Interest on Loans to Youths – THISDAY Newspapers

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Business


BoI to Charge Zero Per Cent Interest on Loans to Youths
The Bank of Industry (BoI) has reduced its interest rates for corp members under its Graduate Entrepreneurship Fund (GEF) programme, to zero per cent interest charge from 9%, as part of measures to encourage entrepreneurship and aid business growth.
