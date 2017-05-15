Pages Navigation Menu

BoI Unveils Plans To Raise N1trn For Industrial Devt – Leadership Newspapers

May 15, 2017


BoI Unveils Plans To Raise N1trn For Industrial Devt
The Bank of Industry (BoI) weekend disclosed plans to raise a N1 trillion loan facility from within and outside the country to part-finance industrial component of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). The bank also unveiled strategies aimed at …
Nigeria: BoI to Assist SMEs With N376 Billion Before End of 2019AllAfrica.com
BOI Embarks On N1trillion Fund Mobilisation For Nigeria's Economic Recovery Plan360Nobs.com

