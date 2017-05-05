Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram attack in Chad kills nine troops, 40 jihadists: sources – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Boko Haram attack in Chad kills nine troops, 40 jihadists: sources
Nine Chadian soldiers were killed in a Boko Haram attack on an army post in the Lake Chad region on Friday, local and security sources told AFP. Some 40 Boko Haram jihadists were also killed as the army responded to the attack on the Kaiga post

