Boko Haram beheads four IDPs in Borno

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Four Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Dalori-1 Camp of Maiduguri, Borno State, were reportedly beheaded by the Boko Haram sect on Saturday. The four victims, whose bodies were found some few kilometres from the Dalori camp along the Maiduguri-Bama road, were on Sunday buried by their fellow displaced persons. Two other IDPs who were among […]

