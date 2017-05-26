Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Borno provides succour for 500,000 orphans

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BORNO State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima said that his administration is providing succour to over 500,000 orphans and 35,000 widows who are victims of Boko Haram activities in the state. Shettima revealed yesterday at swearing in ceremony for 2017 Batch A corps members held at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense College, Katsina State. He […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.